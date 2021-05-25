Market cap of Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] reaches 3.58B – now what?

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] closed the trading session at $5.43 on 05/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.34, while the highest price level was $5.50. The company report on April 30, 2021 that Southwestern Energy Announces First Quarter 2021 Results.

Strategy and execution delivering free cash flow and reducing debt.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 82.21 percent and weekly performance of 0.37 percent. The stock has been moved at 80.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 38.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 31.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.67M shares, SWN reached to a volume of 11747605 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $5.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Southwestern Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.75, while Johnson Rice analysts kept a Buy rating on SWN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

SWN stock trade performance evaluation

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.37. With this latest performance, SWN shares gained by 38.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.94 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.54, while it was recorded at 5.36 for the last single week of trading, and 3.53 for the last 200 days.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.74 and a Gross Margin at +8.32. Southwestern Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -134.84.

Return on Total Capital for SWN is now 0.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -66.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -166.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 665.79. Additionally, SWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 657.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] managed to generate an average of -$3,457,778 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Southwestern Energy Company posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWN.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,326 million, or 90.90% of SWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 105,942,579, which is approximately 5.925% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 91,838,743 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $498.68 million in SWN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $420.51 million in SWN stock with ownership of nearly 6.775% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwestern Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN] by around 59,295,610 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 51,777,956 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 501,527,101 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 612,600,667 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWN stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,458,133 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 10,712,967 shares during the same period.