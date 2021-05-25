Market cap of InnSuites Hospitality Trust [IHT] reaches 56.73M – now what?

InnSuites Hospitality Trust [AMEX: IHT] price surged by 8.32 percent to reach at $0.52. The company report on May 17, 2021 that IHT FISCAL YEAR 2021 RESULTS; UNIGEN CLEAN ENERGY DIVERSIFICATION PROGRESS.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American: IHT) reported Fiscal 2021 revenues of approximately $4.203 million for the Fiscal Year Ended January 31, 2021 compared to revenues of approximately $6.568 million for the same prior year period. Basic earnings per share for Fiscal Year ended January 31, 2021 was ($0.31) compared with ($0.21) for the Fiscal Year ended January 31, 2020. This decline was largely attributable to the negative impact of the Covid-19 virus pandemic. Economic conditions improved for the Trust, however, in Q4 compared to Q3 of Fiscal Year 2021. Fiscal 2021 fourth quarter revenues remained approximately flat for the three-month period of November 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021, compared to revenues for Q3 of Fiscal Year 2021.

A number of areas of our hotel operations are off to a solid start in the current 2022 Fiscal Year, ending January 31, 2022.

A sum of 2429342 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.14M shares. InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares reached a high of $7.08 and dropped to a low of $6.12 until finishing in the latest session at $6.77.

Guru’s Opinion on InnSuites Hospitality Trust [IHT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for InnSuites Hospitality Trust is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for IHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.18.

IHT Stock Performance Analysis:

InnSuites Hospitality Trust [IHT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.55. With this latest performance, IHT shares gained by 216.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 182.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 731.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.61 for InnSuites Hospitality Trust [IHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.25, while it was recorded at 6.02 for the last single week of trading, and 2.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into InnSuites Hospitality Trust Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and InnSuites Hospitality Trust [IHT] shares currently have an operating margin of -83.74 and a Gross Margin at -13.83. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.41.

Return on Total Capital for IHT is now -19.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, InnSuites Hospitality Trust [IHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 181.10. Additionally, IHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 176.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.66.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust [IHT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.50% of IHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IHT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 99,360, which is approximately 179.101% of the company’s market cap and around 69.03% of the total institutional ownership; SPIRE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, holding 27,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in IHT stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.15 million in IHT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust [AMEX:IHT] by around 115,863 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 38,090 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,953 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IHT stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 51,641 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.