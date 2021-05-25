Market cap of Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] reaches 12.29M – now what?

Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ: FAMI] traded at a low on 05/24/21, posting a -4.73 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.43. The company report on May 24, 2021 that Farmmi Continues Sales Push at Asia’s Largest Food Innovation Exhibition.

Farmmi, Inc. (“Farmmi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, announced the Company showcased its expanded product line and global brand at Asia’s largest food innovation exhibition, the 2021 China International Food and Beverage Exhibition (the “2021 SIAL China”) in Shanghai from May 18-22, 2021.

Founded in 2000, SIAL China (www.sialchina.cn) is co-hosted annually by the China Commerce Development Centre and the Comexposium Group. The 2021 SIAL China was held at the Shanghai New International Expo Center. As the most important annual event in China’s food and beverage industry, China Food Fair brings buyers from across the world together to jointly build the most influential food industry trade platform. The event sets the standard for the companies entering Asia, while providing the region’s food industry with market insight and opportunities for innovation, making it a high-level, world-renowned international food and beverage event.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 32600071 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Farmmi Inc. stands at 12.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.96%.

The market cap for FAMI stock reached $12.29 million, with 16.25 million shares outstanding and 12.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.06M shares, FAMI reached a trading volume of 32600071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farmmi Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has FAMI stock performed recently?

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.93. With this latest performance, FAMI shares dropped by -55.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.46 for Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8547, while it was recorded at 0.4360 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0091 for the last 200 days.

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.96 and a Gross Margin at +16.46. Farmmi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.73.

Return on Total Capital for FAMI is now 6.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.57. Additionally, FAMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] managed to generate an average of $11,936 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Farmmi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Insider trade positions for Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.90% of FAMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAMI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 375,199, which is approximately -47.554% of the company’s market cap and around 38.22% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 90,117 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39000.0 in FAMI stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $32000.0 in FAMI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ:FAMI] by around 165,284 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 404,719 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 29,520 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 540,483 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAMI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 165,284 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 64,519 shares during the same period.