Market cap of Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] reaches 357.77M – now what?

Ebang International Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EBON] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.65% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.62%. The company report on May 25, 2021 that LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST SOS, EBON and ACAD – Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims.

The market cap for the stock reached $357.77 million, with 139.21 million shares outstanding and 86.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.24M shares, EBON stock reached a trading volume of 9417235 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ebang International Holdings Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.83.

EBON Stock Performance Analysis:

Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.62. With this latest performance, EBON shares dropped by -38.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.87% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.77 for Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.38, while it was recorded at 2.82 for the last single week of trading, and 6.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ebang International Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] shares currently have an operating margin of -140.21 and a Gross Margin at -15.26. Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -161.41.

Return on Total Capital for EBON is now -32.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.57. Additionally, EBON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] managed to generate an average of -$149,636 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25 million, or 6.41% of EBON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBON stocks are: TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 3,738,059, which is approximately 464.912% of the company’s market cap and around 7.09% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 1,349,592 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.47 million in EBON stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.21 million in EBON stock with ownership of nearly 508.67% of the company’s market capitalization.

46 institutional holders increased their position in Ebang International Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:EBON] by around 8,479,565 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 237,163 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 846,115 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,562,843 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBON stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,821,754 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 129,198 shares during the same period.