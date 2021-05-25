Market Analysts see Tesla Inc. [TSLA] gaining to $590. Time to buy?

Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ: TSLA] gained 4.40% on the last trading session, reaching $606.44 price per share at the time. The company report on April 27, 2021 that Tesla Releases First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Tesla has released its financial results for the first quarter of 2021 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit https://ir.tesla.com to view the update.

As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question & answer (Q&A) webcast at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

Tesla Inc. represents 963.33 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $584.20 billion with the latest information. TSLA stock price has been found in the range of $573.65 to $614.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 36.36M shares, TSLA reached a trading volume of 34341161 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tesla Inc. [TSLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLA shares is $663.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Tesla Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price from $1071 to $974. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Tesla Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $775 to $820, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on TSLA stock. On April 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TSLA shares from 419 to 1071.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tesla Inc. is set at 30.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSLA in the course of the last twelve months was 73.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for TSLA stock

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.13. With this latest performance, TSLA shares dropped by -16.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 271.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.66 for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 665.76, while it was recorded at 583.09 for the last single week of trading, and 592.61 for the last 200 days.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tesla Inc. [TSLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.32 and a Gross Margin at +21.02. Tesla Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.19.

Return on Total Capital for TSLA is now 6.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tesla Inc. [TSLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.05. Additionally, TSLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tesla Inc. [TSLA] managed to generate an average of $9,752 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Tesla Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tesla Inc. posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1,200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tesla Inc. go to 44.52%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tesla Inc. [TSLA]

There are presently around $246,560 million, or 42.70% of TSLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,596,739, which is approximately 1.353% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 50,242,363 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.47 billion in TSLA stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $24.82 billion in TSLA stock with ownership of nearly -11.511% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tesla Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,158 institutional holders increased their position in Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ:TSLA] by around 16,268,319 shares. Additionally, 963 investors decreased positions by around 43,776,719 shares, while 181 investors held positions by with 346,524,255 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 406,569,293 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSLA stock had 234 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,939,763 shares, while 163 institutional investors sold positions of 1,581,021 shares during the same period.