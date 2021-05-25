Market Analysts see Ford Motor Company [F] gaining to $17. Time to buy?

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] price plunged by -2.03 percent to reach at -$0.27. The company report on May 20, 2021 that Ford Commits to Manufacturing Batteries, to Form New Joint Venture with SK Innovation to Scale NA Battery Deliveries.

Ford and SK Innovation announce they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a joint venture – to be called BlueOvalSK – to manufacture battery cells and arrays in the U.S.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

BlueOvalSK to produce approximately 60 gigawatt hours (GWh) annually with potential to expand, starting mid-decade.

A sum of 110793105 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 69.52M shares. Ford Motor Company shares reached a high of $13.38 and dropped to a low of $12.92 until finishing in the latest session at $13.06.

The one-year F stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.99. The average equity rating for F stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ford Motor Company [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $13.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $13 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on F stock. On March 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for F shares from 9 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 2.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

F Stock Performance Analysis:

Ford Motor Company [F] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.49. With this latest performance, F shares gained by 6.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 131.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.37 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.20, while it was recorded at 12.63 for the last single week of trading, and 9.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ford Motor Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Company [F] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.60 and a Gross Margin at +10.00. Ford Motor Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.01.

Return on Total Capital for F is now -2.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ford Motor Company [F] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 531.11. Additionally, F Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 362.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ford Motor Company [F] managed to generate an average of -$6,876 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

F Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ford Motor Company posted -0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 70.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to 48.33%.

Ford Motor Company [F] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27,604 million, or 55.40% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 292,622,155, which is approximately 1.316% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 281,864,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.76 billion in F stocks shares; and NEWPORT TRUST CO, currently with $2.27 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly -4.142% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ford Motor Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 715 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 215,043,503 shares. Additionally, 502 investors decreased positions by around 159,023,817 shares, while 188 investors held positions by with 1,739,585,005 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,113,652,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 193 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,778,452 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 41,621,576 shares during the same period.