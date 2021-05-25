Market Analysts see Denbury Inc. [DEN] gaining to $60. Time to buy?

Denbury Inc. [NYSE: DEN] traded at a high on 05/21/21, posting a 2.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $62.20. The company report on May 17, 2021 that Denbury To Present at UBS Global Energy Virtual Conference.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) announced that Chris Kendall, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the UBS Global Energy Virtual Conference on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. Central Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Mr. Kendall and other members of senior management will also participate in virtual meetings with investors. Supplemental corporate materials for the conference will be posted to the Company’s website the morning of Tuesday, May 25, 2021, and a link to the live webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.denbury.com.

Denbury is an independent energy company with operations and assets focused on Carbon Capture, Use and Storage (CCUS) and Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. For over two decades, the Company has maintained a unique strategic focus on utilizing CO2 in its EOR operations and since 2012 has also been active in CCUS through the injection of captured industrial-sourced CO2. The Company currently injects over three million tons of captured industrial-sourced CO2 annually, and its objective is to fully offset its Scope 1, 2, and 3 CO2 emissions within this decade, primarily through increasing the amount of captured industrial-sourced CO2 used in its operations. For more information about Denbury, visit www.denbury.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1001791 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Denbury Inc. stands at 6.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.08%.

The market cap for DEN stock reached $3.04 billion, with 50.00 million shares outstanding and 48.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 997.68K shares, DEN reached a trading volume of 1001791 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Denbury Inc. [DEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DEN shares is $61.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Denbury Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Denbury Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denbury Inc. is set at 3.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for DEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for DEN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has DEN stock performed recently?

Denbury Inc. [DEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.19. With this latest performance, DEN shares gained by 25.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 232.44% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.71 for Denbury Inc. [DEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.98, while it was recorded at 58.73 for the last single week of trading.

Denbury Inc. [DEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denbury Inc. [DEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.40 and a Gross Margin at +12.97. Denbury Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -201.09.

Return on Total Capital for DEN is now -1.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Denbury Inc. [DEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.07. Additionally, DEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Denbury Inc. [DEN] managed to generate an average of -$1,124,516 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Denbury Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Denbury Inc. [DEN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Denbury Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Denbury Inc. go to 32.60%.

Insider trade positions for Denbury Inc. [DEN]

There are presently around $2,849 million, or 97.40% of DEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DEN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,926,930, which is approximately -60.196% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; SILVER POINT CAPITAL L.P., holding 4,206,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $261.61 million in DEN stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $184.97 million in DEN stock with ownership of nearly -14.334% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Denbury Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Denbury Inc. [NYSE:DEN] by around 18,694,925 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 15,954,467 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 11,155,074 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,804,466 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DEN stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,214,760 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 321,543 shares during the same period.