Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] is 121.74% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARA] jumped around 2.26 points on Monday, while shares priced at $23.15 at the close of the session, up 10.82%. The company report on May 24, 2021 that CORRECTION — Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Binding Letter of Intent with Compute North to Host 300-Megawatts of Bitcoin Mining at New Data Center.

New Data Center to House Approximately 73,000 of Marathon’s Bitcoin Miners, Transitioning the Company’s Mining Operations to 70% Carbon Neutral.

In the news release issued under the same headline earlier by Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA), please note that in the third paragraph, the figure “$0.453 per kWh” should read “$0.0453 per kWh.” The complete corrected text follows:.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stock is now 121.74% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MARA Stock saw the intraday high of $23.29 and lowest of $21.09 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 57.75, which means current price is +119.85% above from all time high which was touched on 04/06/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 21.72M shares, MARA reached a trading volume of 21898043 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $8, while Northland Capital kept a Outperform rating on MARA stock. On June 12, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for MARA shares from 12 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is set at 3.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 187.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.84.

How has MARA stock performed recently?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.53. With this latest performance, MARA shares dropped by -28.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 649.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3073.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.63 for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.26, while it was recorded at 22.13 for the last single week of trading, and 17.86 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] shares currently have an operating margin of -205.67 and a Gross Margin at -169.22. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -239.77.

Return on Total Capital for MARA is now -5.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.06. Additionally, MARA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] managed to generate an average of -$3,482,590 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 219.20 and a Current Ratio set at 219.20.

Earnings analysis for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. go to 50.00%.

Insider trade positions for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]

There are presently around $570 million, or 25.20% of MARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,554,765, which is approximately 897.054% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 2,689,425 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.26 million in MARA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $36.64 million in MARA stock with ownership of nearly 95.603% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARA] by around 16,978,129 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 3,058,928 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 4,577,580 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,614,637 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARA stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,874,511 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 985,517 shares during the same period.