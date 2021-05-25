KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] closed the trading session at $77.44 on 05/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $76.80, while the highest price level was $78.01. The company report on May 20, 2021 that AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su to Keynote COMPUTEX 2021.

“AMD Accelerating – The High-Performance Computing Ecosystem” keynote to highlight new leadership products and vision for the future of computing.

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced that AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su will keynote COMPUTEX 2021, one of the leading global technology tradeshows focused on the theme of “Building Global Technology Ecosystems” in 2021. Dr. Su will present the AMD vision for the future of computing, including the growing adoption of AMD high-performance computing and graphics solutions in the keynote titled “AMD Accelerating – The High-Performance Computing Ecosystem.” The digital keynote will be livestreamed at 10:00 AM (GMT+8) on Tuesday, June 1 and can be accessed on the COMPUTEX 2021 Hybrid platform as well as AMD.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.56 percent and weekly performance of 3.74 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 45.80M shares, AMD reached to a volume of 33100342 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $104.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on AMD stock. On March 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMD shares from 84 to 96.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 2.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 55.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

AMD stock trade performance evaluation

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.74. With this latest performance, AMD shares dropped by -6.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.23 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.38, while it was recorded at 76.67 for the last single week of trading, and 84.06 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.02 and a Gross Margin at +44.53. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.50.

Return on Total Capital for AMD is now 27.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 50.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 57.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 33.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.80. Additionally, AMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] managed to generate an average of $197,619 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.30.Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 28.25%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $64,805 million, or 75.10% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 96,958,003, which is approximately 0.477% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 87,209,935 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.75 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.55 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly -1.028% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 717 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 70,552,226 shares. Additionally, 549 investors decreased positions by around 97,075,582 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 669,209,096 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 836,836,904 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 161 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,096,774 shares, while 167 institutional investors sold positions of 25,805,792 shares during the same period.