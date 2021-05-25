India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] is -9.62% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

India Globalization Capital Inc. [AMEX: IGC] closed the trading session at $1.41 on 05/21/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.36, while the highest price level was $1.59. The company report on May 14, 2021 that India Globalization Capital (IGC) Completes Cohort 1 of its Phase 1 THC-Based Clinical Trial on Alzheimer’s Patients.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (“IGC” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: IGC) announces that it has completed Cohort 1 of its Phase 1 clinical trial testing the IGC’s tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”)-based formulation, IGC-AD1, intended to alleviate the symptoms of participants suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. As previously disclosed, IGC’s Investigational New Drug, IGC-AD1, a THC-based formulation, was submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) under Section 505(i) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. IGC received approval to proceed with the trial from the FDA on July 30, 2020.

As part of the clinical trial process, an independent Data and Safety Monitoring Committee (“DSMC”) monitors patient safety data and other factors. A DSMC consists of industry experts with no affiliation to the trial sponsor, which in this case is IGC Pharma, LLC, a subsidiary of IGC. The DSMC typically recommends that a trial continue or terminate based on the committee’s evaluation of trial safety data. The DSMC for IGC’s trial, having reviewed Cohort 1 data on Alzheimer’s participants, has recommended progressing to Cohort 2.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.62 percent and weekly performance of 2.92 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -28.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, IGC reached to a volume of 6938488 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for India Globalization Capital Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for IGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 70.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

IGC stock trade performance evaluation

India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.92. With this latest performance, IGC shares dropped by -8.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 130.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.41 for India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6112, while it was recorded at 1.3900 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5545 for the last 200 days.

India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -168.57 and a Gross Margin at -0.47. India Globalization Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -179.64.

Return on Total Capital for IGC is now -22.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.02. Additionally, IGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] managed to generate an average of -$146,300 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.India Globalization Capital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 10.80% of IGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IGC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 910,966, which is approximately 0.192% of the company’s market cap and around 10.60% of the total institutional ownership; DAVY GLOBAL FUND MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 835,363 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 million in IGC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.01 million in IGC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in India Globalization Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in India Globalization Capital Inc. [AMEX:IGC] by around 1,433,175 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 251,018 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 2,752,640 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,436,833 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IGC stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,037,180 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 96,242 shares during the same period.