GTT Communications Inc. [GTT] is -57.98% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

GTT Communications Inc. [NYSE: GTT] price plunged by -8.54 percent to reach at -$0.14. The company report on May 6, 2021 that GTT: Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital.

A sum of 2712830 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.28M shares. GTT Communications Inc. shares reached a high of $1.64 and dropped to a low of $1.45 until finishing in the latest session at $1.50.

Guru’s Opinion on GTT Communications Inc. [GTT]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for GTT Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2020, representing the official price target for GTT Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $7, while SunTrust kept a Hold rating on GTT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GTT Communications Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45.

GTT Stock Performance Analysis:

GTT Communications Inc. [GTT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, GTT shares dropped by -9.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.99 for GTT Communications Inc. [GTT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7090, while it was recorded at 1.5680 for the last single week of trading, and 3.6130 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GTT Communications Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GTT Communications Inc. [GTT] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.22 and a Gross Margin at +31.09. GTT Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.13.

Return on Total Capital for GTT is now 4.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GTT Communications Inc. [GTT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,240.98. Additionally, GTT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,203.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 89.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GTT Communications Inc. [GTT] managed to generate an average of -$34,161 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.

GTT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GTT Communications Inc. posted -0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,375.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTT Communications Inc. go to 25.00%.

GTT Communications Inc. [GTT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $74 million, or 56.62% of GTT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTT stocks are: SPRUCE HOUSE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 15,875,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 20.26% of the total institutional ownership; SPRUCE HOUSE PARTNERSHIP LLC, holding 15,875,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.81 million in GTT stocks shares; and CONIFER MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., currently with $7.22 million in GTT stock with ownership of nearly -7.58% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GTT Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in GTT Communications Inc. [NYSE:GTT] by around 18,189,366 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 7,668,479 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 23,223,984 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,081,829 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTT stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,318,743 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 5,221,097 shares during the same period.