Garrett Motion Inc. [GTX] Revenue clocked in at $3.29 billion, up 67.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Garrett Motion Inc. stock has also gained 13.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GTX stock has inclined by 15.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 72.56% and gained 67.49% year-on date.

The market cap for GTX stock reached $457.81 million, with 75.91 million shares outstanding and 49.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 277.61K shares, GTX reached a trading volume of 2987610 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Garrett Motion Inc. [GTX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Garrett Motion Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14.

GTX stock trade performance evaluation

Garrett Motion Inc. [GTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.63. With this latest performance, GTX shares gained by 46.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.74% in the past year of trading.

Garrett Motion Inc. [GTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Garrett Motion Inc. [GTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.49 and a Gross Margin at +22.28. Garrett Motion Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Garrett Motion Inc. [GTX] managed to generate an average of $9,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.Garrett Motion Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Garrett Motion Inc. [GTX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Garrett Motion Inc. posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -37.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Garrett Motion Inc. go to 8.50%.

Garrett Motion Inc. [GTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 72.50% of GTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTX stocks are: JET CAPITAL INVESTORS L P with ownership of 675,000, which is approximately 575% of the company’s market cap and around 7.40% of the total institutional ownership; TUDOR INVESTMENT CORP ET AL, holding 36,738 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.27 million in GTX stocks shares; and KNUFF & CO LLC, currently with $0.24 million in GTX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Garrett Motion Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Garrett Motion Inc. [NASDAQ:GTX] by around 644,206 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 191,753 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 35,823 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 800,136 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 69,007 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 189,186 shares during the same period.