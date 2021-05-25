Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] Is Currently 1.71 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE: FCX] closed the trading session at $41.57 on 05/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $40.45, while the highest price level was $41.90. The company report on April 22, 2021 that Freeport-McMoRan First-Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results Release Available on its Website.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) announced that it has posted its first-quarter 2021 financial and operating results press release on the Investor Relations page of its website at https://investors.fcx.com/investors/news-releases.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422005587/en/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 59.76 percent and weekly performance of -5.91 percent. The stock has been moved at 96.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 25.31M shares, FCX reached to a volume of 13398509 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCX shares is $40.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.10.

FCX stock trade performance evaluation

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.91. With this latest performance, FCX shares gained by 13.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 96.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 375.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.85 for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.42, while it was recorded at 41.60 for the last single week of trading, and 26.61 for the last 200 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.65 and a Gross Margin at +17.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.30.

Return on Total Capital for FCX is now 6.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.69. Additionally, FCX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] managed to generate an average of $24,327 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. go to 36.80%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $46,310 million, or 79.00% of FCX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 136,810,440, which is approximately 13.197% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 133,116,642 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.44 billion in FCX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.64 billion in FCX stock with ownership of nearly 2.512% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 523 institutional holders increased their position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE:FCX] by around 150,759,064 shares. Additionally, 454 investors decreased positions by around 109,137,039 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 873,216,930 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,133,113,033 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FCX stock had 192 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,133,760 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 8,992,168 shares during the same period.