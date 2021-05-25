For Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN], Analyst sees a rise to $3. What next?

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: OBLN] traded at a high on 05/24/21, posting a 14.04 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.90. The company report on May 24, 2021 that Reminder: Obalon Therapeutics Continues to Urge Stockholders to Vote FOR All Proposals Related to Merger with ReShape Lifesciences.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN), a vertically integrated medical technology company with the first and only FDA-approved swallowable gas-filled intragastric balloon system for the treatment of obesity, is taking this opportunity to remind its stockholders to vote on all the proposals related to the proposed merger with ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in advance of the upcoming reconvened special meeting of Obalon stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) on May 25, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. PT.

All stockholders are highly encouraged to vote by phone or email on this critical transaction. Without the required stockholder approval, the merger will not be able to be completed. The failure to complete the merger may result in, among other things, a material adverse effect on Obalon and its stock price.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 59537887 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. stands at 33.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 21.61%.

The market cap for OBLN stock reached $30.11 million, with 9.44 million shares outstanding and 7.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.84M shares, OBLN reached a trading volume of 59537887 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN]?

Stifel have made an estimate for Obalon Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $3 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2018, representing the official price target for Obalon Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Obalon Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for OBLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17.

How has OBLN stock performed recently?

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 65.25. With this latest performance, OBLN shares gained by 36.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 335.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 369.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OBLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.10 for Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.86, while it was recorded at 3.12 for the last single week of trading, and 2.12 for the last 200 days.

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN] shares currently have an operating margin of -673.49 and a Gross Margin at +36.78. Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -776.70.

Return on Total Capital for OBLN is now -92.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -112.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -79.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.70. Additionally, OBLN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN] managed to generate an average of -$6,167,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Obalon Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OBLN.

Insider trade positions for Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN]

There are presently around $7 million, or 30.80% of OBLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OBLN stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,100,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.23% of the total institutional ownership; INTERWEST VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO, holding 380,224 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 million in OBLN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.39 million in OBLN stock with ownership of nearly 44.292% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Obalon Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:OBLN] by around 172,743 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 72,060 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,635,629 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,880,432 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OBLN stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 83,738 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 34,354 shares during the same period.