Energy Transfer LP [ET] gain 66.50% so far this year. What now?

Energy Transfer LP [NYSE: ET] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $10.429 during the day while it closed the day at $10.29. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Energy Transfer Reports First Quarter 2021 Results.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) (“ET” or the “Partnership”) reported record financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

ET reported net income attributable to partners for the three months ended March 31, 2021 of $3.29 billion, an increase of $4.14 billion compared to the same period the previous year. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, net income per limited partner unit (diluted) was $1.21 per unit.

Energy Transfer LP stock has also loss -1.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ET stock has inclined by 33.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 68.14% and gained 66.50% year-on date.

The market cap for ET stock reached $27.35 billion, with 2.70 billion shares outstanding and 2.31 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.22M shares, ET reached a trading volume of 12147998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Energy Transfer LP [ET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ET shares is $12.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ET stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Energy Transfer LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $12 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Transfer LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on ET stock. On April 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ET shares from 10 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Transfer LP is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for ET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for ET in the course of the last twelve months was 6.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ET stock trade performance evaluation

Energy Transfer LP [ET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.15. With this latest performance, ET shares gained by 25.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.05 for Energy Transfer LP [ET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.57, while it was recorded at 10.18 for the last single week of trading, and 6.97 for the last 200 days.

Energy Transfer LP [ET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Transfer LP [ET] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.98 and a Gross Margin at +16.80. Energy Transfer LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.66.

Return on Total Capital for ET is now 6.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Transfer LP [ET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 282.30. Additionally, ET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 281.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Transfer LP [ET] managed to generate an average of -$56,650 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Energy Transfer LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Energy Transfer LP [ET] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Energy Transfer LP posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -53.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Transfer LP go to -6.90%.

Energy Transfer LP [ET]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,495 million, or 38.50% of ET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ET stocks are: BLACKSTONE GROUP INC with ownership of 131,590,591, which is approximately -1.516% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 74,872,227 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $770.43 million in ET stocks shares; and ALPS ADVISORS INC, currently with $651.4 million in ET stock with ownership of nearly -7.157% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Transfer LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 330 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Transfer LP [NYSE:ET] by around 67,239,017 shares. Additionally, 322 investors decreased positions by around 73,939,789 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 878,767,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,019,946,465 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ET stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,118,668 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 9,203,577 shares during the same period.