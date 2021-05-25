DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] moved down -1.05: Why It’s Important

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [NYSE: DRH] plunged by -$0.1 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $9.60 during the day while it closed the day at $9.41. The company report on May 14, 2021 that DiamondRock Hospitality Company Brings Margaritaville Beach House To Key West.

Barbary Beach House Key West Will Transform to Margaritaville Beach House Key West in 2021.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the “Company”) (NYSE: DRH) and Margaritaville Holdings announced Margaritaville Beach House Key West will open in the fall of 2021.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company stock has also loss -6.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DRH stock has declined by -3.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 30.51% and gained 14.06% year-on date.

The market cap for DRH stock reached $2.00 billion, with 211.67 million shares outstanding and 206.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, DRH reached a trading volume of 1006296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRH shares is $10.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRH stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for DiamondRock Hospitality Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $4.50 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for DiamondRock Hospitality Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $10, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on DRH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DiamondRock Hospitality Company is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

DRH stock trade performance evaluation

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.46. With this latest performance, DRH shares dropped by -2.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.52 for DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.21, while it was recorded at 9.65 for the last single week of trading, and 7.87 for the last 200 days.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] shares currently have an operating margin of -97.35 and a Gross Margin at -88.20. DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -131.68.

Return on Total Capital for DRH is now -9.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.42. Additionally, DRH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.95.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DiamondRock Hospitality Company posted -0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DiamondRock Hospitality Company go to -9.50%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,072 million, or 96.30% of DRH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 41,412,848, which is approximately 5.904% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,313,842 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $304.07 million in DRH stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $136.19 million in DRH stock with ownership of nearly -18.394% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DiamondRock Hospitality Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in DiamondRock Hospitality Company [NYSE:DRH] by around 22,083,925 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 21,000,757 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 177,102,334 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,187,016 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRH stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,712,528 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 4,850,263 shares during the same period.