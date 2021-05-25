Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] moved up 14.25: Why It’s Important

Contango Oil & Gas Company [AMEX: MCF] closed the trading session at $4.33 on 05/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.85, while the highest price level was $4.45. The company report on May 13, 2021 that Contango Oil & Gas Co. to Host Earnings Call.

Contango Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MCF) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 13, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/79358.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 89.08 percent and weekly performance of 2.85 percent. The stock has been moved at 167.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 927.92K shares, MCF reached to a volume of 3264019 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCF shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCF stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Contango Oil & Gas Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2018, representing the official price target for Contango Oil & Gas Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Contango Oil & Gas Company is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 43.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCF in the course of the last twelve months was 23.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

MCF stock trade performance evaluation

Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.85. With this latest performance, MCF shares gained by 16.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 167.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.51 for Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.95, while it was recorded at 4.03 for the last single week of trading, and 2.72 for the last 200 days.

Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.27 and a Gross Margin at -5.18. Contango Oil & Gas Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -146.42.

Return on Total Capital for MCF is now -27.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -148.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -251.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.12. Additionally, MCF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] managed to generate an average of -$806,546 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Contango Oil & Gas Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Contango Oil & Gas Company posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCF.

Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $197 million, or 22.70% of MCF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,931,778, which is approximately 19.169% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP, holding 7,486,894 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.42 million in MCF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $26.8 million in MCF stock with ownership of nearly 15.536% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Contango Oil & Gas Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Contango Oil & Gas Company [AMEX:MCF] by around 7,359,291 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 7,237,205 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 30,842,551 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,439,047 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCF stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,502,358 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,341,258 shares during the same period.