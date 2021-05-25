Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] Revenue clocked in at $104.16 billion, up 6.22% YTD: What’s Next?

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] gained 1.05% or 0.58 points to close at $55.66 with a heavy trading volume of 13171183 shares. The company report on May 18, 2021 that COMCAST EQUIPS 10 COMMUNITY CENTERS AS WIFI-CONNECTED “LIFT ZONES” ACROSS SOUTHERN COLORADO.

It opened the trading session at $55.3696, the shares rose to $55.765 and dropped to $54.8675, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CMCSA points out that the company has recorded 12.49% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -47.37% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 18.45M shares, CMCSA reached to a volume of 13171183 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $63.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Comcast Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Comcast Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on CMCSA stock. On February 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CMCSA shares from 65 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corporation is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 19.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for CMCSA stock

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.37. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares gained by 2.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.68 for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.50, while it was recorded at 54.99 for the last single week of trading, and 50.15 for the last 200 days.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.12 and a Gross Margin at +55.37. Comcast Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.17.

Return on Total Capital for CMCSA is now 8.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.53. Additionally, CMCSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 121.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] managed to generate an average of $62,702 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Comcast Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Comcast Corporation posted 0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corporation go to 17.82%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]

There are presently around $214,848 million, or 85.50% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 387,502,357, which is approximately -0.293% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 317,653,601 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.5 billion in CMCSA stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $12.1 billion in CMCSA stock with ownership of nearly 1.801% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comcast Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,175 institutional holders increased their position in Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ:CMCSA] by around 159,650,201 shares. Additionally, 969 investors decreased positions by around 140,338,123 shares, while 252 investors held positions by with 3,560,014,900 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,860,003,224 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMCSA stock had 184 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,433,520 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 7,119,333 shares during the same period.