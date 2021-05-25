Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] Is Currently 0.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Cinedigm Corp. [NASDAQ: CIDM] traded at a low on 05/24/21, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.29. The company report on May 21, 2021 that Data Storage Corporation Announces the Appointment of Chris Panagiotakos as Chief Financial Officer.

Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity, disaster recovery protection, and cloud infrastructure solutions and services, announced that Chris Panagiotakos has joined Data Storage Corporation (DTST) as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Panagiotakos has over 23 years of public company accounting experience, and brings a broad range of experience related to public company accounting matters. Mr. Panagiotakos previously served as the Vice President and Corporate Controller of Cinedigm Corp. (Nasdaq: CIDM) from April 2017 until March 2021, where he was responsible for the company’s accounting function, oversight of the company’s external audit, compliance and controls in addition to staff training and development. Previously, he served as Cinedigm’s Corporate Assistant Controller from October 2013 to April 2017. From September 2004 to October 2013, Mr. Panagiotakos served in various capacities in the accounting department at Young Broadcasting Inc., including as Controller of one its divisions and Assistant Corporate Controller. Mr. Panagiotakos holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Bernard M. Baruch College, a Masters of Business Administration from Texas A&M University-Commerce, and is a Certified Public Accountant.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12390988 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cinedigm Corp. stands at 8.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.57%.

The market cap for CIDM stock reached $222.40 million, with 136.87 million shares outstanding and 128.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 32.21M shares, CIDM reached a trading volume of 12390988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]?

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Cinedigm Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Speculative Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Cinedigm Corp. stock. On June 27, 2014, analysts decreased their price target for CIDM shares from 3.50 to 3.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinedigm Corp. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

How has CIDM stock performed recently?

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.61. With this latest performance, CIDM shares dropped by -5.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 137.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.10 for Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3601, while it was recorded at 1.2840 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0333 for the last 200 days.

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.07 and a Gross Margin at +32.46. Cinedigm Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.50.

Additionally, CIDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 156.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] managed to generate an average of -$204,639 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Cinedigm Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cinedigm Corp. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -166.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIDM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinedigm Corp. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]

There are presently around $15 million, or 9.40% of CIDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIDM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,732,948, which is approximately 243.616% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,061,124 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.66 million in CIDM stocks shares; and KORE PRIVATE WEALTH LLC, currently with $1.91 million in CIDM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cinedigm Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Cinedigm Corp. [NASDAQ:CIDM] by around 6,798,930 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 2,218,001 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 2,460,304 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,477,235 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIDM stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 954,494 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 1,854,396 shares during the same period.