Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] is 97.90% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Churchill Capital Corp IV [NYSE: CCIV] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $20.37 during the day while it closed the day at $19.81. The company report on May 23, 2021 that Important Deadline Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Churchill Capital Corp IV Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit.

Radnor, Pennsylvania–(Newsfile Corp. – May 22, 2021) – The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) (“CCIV”) investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Alabama against CCIV on behalf of those who purchased or acquired CCIV securities between January 11, 2021 and February 22, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 6, 2021

Churchill Capital Corp IV stock has also gained 10.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CCIV stock has declined by -65.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 103.39% and gained 97.90% year-on date.

The market cap for CCIV stock reached $5.12 billion, with 258.75 million shares outstanding and 155.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 28.57M shares, CCIV reached a trading volume of 6772257 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Churchill Capital Corp IV is set at 1.28 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.42. With this latest performance, CCIV shares gained by 0.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 103.39% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.72 for Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.95, while it was recorded at 19.25 for the last single week of trading.

Churchill Capital Corp IV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

184 institutional holders increased their position in Churchill Capital Corp IV [NYSE:CCIV] by around 23,709,300 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 107,882,942 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 105,498,033 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,094,209 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCIV stock had 173 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,881,087 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 88,803,260 shares during the same period.