Canaan Inc. [CAN] is 24.96% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ: CAN] loss -7.03% on the last trading session, reaching $7.41 price per share at the time. The company report on May 25, 2021 that CAN, CS, EBS, RMO SHAREHOLDERS – ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Class Action lawsuits filed on behalf of Investors, Lead Plaintiff Deadlines Set.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:.

Canaan Inc. (CAN)Class Period: 2/10/2021 – 4/9/2021Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: June 14, 2021SECURITIES FRAUDTo learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-can/.

Canaan Inc. represents 155.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.29 billion with the latest information. CAN stock price has been found in the range of $7.05 to $7.85.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.43M shares, CAN reached a trading volume of 12517901 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canaan Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

Canaan Inc. [CAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.45. With this latest performance, CAN shares dropped by -44.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 112.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.80 for Canaan Inc. [CAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.77, while it was recorded at 8.50 for the last single week of trading, and 8.32 for the last 200 days.

Canaan Inc. [CAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canaan Inc. [CAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.71 and a Gross Margin at +5.84. Canaan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.05.

Return on Total Capital for CAN is now -37.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canaan Inc. [CAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.95. Additionally, CAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canaan Inc. [CAN] managed to generate an average of -$125,657 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Canaan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Canaan Inc. [CAN]

64 institutional holders increased their position in Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ:CAN] by around 15,535,677 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 4,044,001 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 4,113,556 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,693,234 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAN stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,978,484 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 3,209,826 shares during the same period.