BRF S.A. [BRFS] Is Currently -2.18 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

BRF S.A. [NYSE: BRFS] loss -2.18% on the last trading session, reaching $4.94 price per share at the time. The company report on May 13, 2021 that BRF S.A. to Host Earnings Call.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/79251.

BRF S.A. represents 807.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.48 billion with the latest information. BRFS stock price has been found in the range of $4.75 to $5.015.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.05M shares, BRFS reached a trading volume of 8986501 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BRF S.A. [BRFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRFS shares is $5.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRFS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for BRF S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for BRF S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BRF S.A. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRFS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for BRFS stock

BRF S.A. [BRFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.81. With this latest performance, BRFS shares gained by 14.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.53 for BRF S.A. [BRFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.28, while it was recorded at 4.52 for the last single week of trading, and 3.97 for the last 200 days.

BRF S.A. [BRFS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BRF S.A. [BRFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.14 and a Gross Margin at +22.20. BRF S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.56.

Return on Total Capital for BRFS is now 10.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BRF S.A. [BRFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 290.49. Additionally, BRFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 273.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.09.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.BRF S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

BRF S.A. [BRFS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BRF S.A. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRF S.A. go to 7.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at BRF S.A. [BRFS]

There are presently around $382 million, or 13.40% of BRFS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRFS stocks are: WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN with ownership of 25,759,820, which is approximately 10.584% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 9,323,828 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.06 million in BRFS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $34.58 million in BRFS stock with ownership of nearly 54.841% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BRF S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in BRF S.A. [NYSE:BRFS] by around 14,334,158 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 5,953,392 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 56,982,615 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,270,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRFS stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,001,526 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,142,788 shares during the same period.