Annovis Bio Inc. [ANVS] is 644.96% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Annovis Bio Inc. [AMEX: ANVS] plunged by -$3.83 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $70.59 during the day while it closed the day at $56.17. The company report on May 24, 2021 that Annovis Bio, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering.

Berwyn, Pennsylvania–(Newsfile Corp. – May 23, 2021) – Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE American: ANVS) (“Annovis” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage drug platform company addressing Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease (PD) and other neurodegenerative diseases, announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 1,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $50.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $50,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the Company.

The offering is expected to close on May 26, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Annovis Bio Inc. stock has also gained 104.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ANVS stock has inclined by 99.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 994.93% and gained 644.96% year-on date.

The market cap for ANVS stock reached $171.88 million, with 6.92 million shares outstanding and 4.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 810.54K shares, ANVS reached a trading volume of 12453848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Annovis Bio Inc. [ANVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANVS shares is $32.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Annovis Bio Inc. is set at 8.61 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 89.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83.

ANVS stock trade performance evaluation

Annovis Bio Inc. [ANVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 104.63. With this latest performance, ANVS shares gained by 144.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 994.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1118.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.68 for Annovis Bio Inc. [ANVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.96, while it was recorded at 39.21 for the last single week of trading, and 14.09 for the last 200 days.

Annovis Bio Inc. [ANVS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ANVS is now -203.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -167.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -180.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -118.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Annovis Bio Inc. [ANVS] managed to generate an average of -$2,731,023 per employee.Annovis Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Annovis Bio Inc. [ANVS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $50 million, or 16.90% of ANVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANVS stocks are: IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 193,368, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 147,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.26 million in ANVS stocks shares; and AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $6.59 million in ANVS stock with ownership of nearly -74.718% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Annovis Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Annovis Bio Inc. [AMEX:ANVS] by around 634,424 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 484,732 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 224,330 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 894,826 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANVS stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 618,141 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 15,815 shares during the same period.