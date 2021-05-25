Altimmune Inc. [ALT] Stock trading around $12.05 per share: What’s Next?

Altimmune Inc. [NASDAQ: ALT] closed the trading session at $12.05 on 05/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.87, while the highest price level was $14.00. The company report on May 17, 2021 that Altimmune Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update.

Data Readouts from Phase 1 AdCOVID™ and ALT-801 Clinical Trials Expected in June.

Approximately $227 Million in Cash and Short-Term Investments to Advance Pipeline.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.83 percent and weekly performance of -15.02 percent. The stock has been moved at 25.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -37.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, ALT reached to a volume of 2469944 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Altimmune Inc. [ALT]:

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Altimmune Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Altimmune Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $31 to $28, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on ALT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altimmune Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 57.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.49.

ALT stock trade performance evaluation

Altimmune Inc. [ALT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.02. With this latest performance, ALT shares dropped by -3.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.10 for Altimmune Inc. [ALT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.77, while it was recorded at 13.71 for the last single week of trading, and 14.48 for the last 200 days.

Altimmune Inc. [ALT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altimmune Inc. [ALT] shares currently have an operating margin of -470.78. Altimmune Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -599.20.

Return on Total Capital for ALT is now -28.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Altimmune Inc. [ALT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.81. Additionally, ALT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altimmune Inc. [ALT] managed to generate an average of -$1,140,569 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Altimmune Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.20 and a Current Ratio set at 19.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Altimmune Inc. [ALT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Altimmune Inc. posted -0.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -135.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALT.

Altimmune Inc. [ALT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $287 million, or 66.20% of ALT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALT stocks are: VR ADVISER, LLC with ownership of 3,500,000, which is approximately -22.222% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 2,942,179 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.45 million in ALT stocks shares; and BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, currently with $33.24 million in ALT stock with ownership of nearly 46.383% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altimmune Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Altimmune Inc. [NASDAQ:ALT] by around 7,768,503 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 4,389,606 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 11,689,633 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,847,742 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALT stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,184,359 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 900,839 shares during the same period.