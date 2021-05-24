Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] Revenue clocked in at $6.78 billion, up 60.05% YTD: What’s Next?

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [NYSE: WSM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.18% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.11%. The company report on May 20, 2021 that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. announces release date for first quarter 2021 results: Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) announced that it will release its first quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 after the market close. Following the release via the wire services, the Company will host a conference call beginning at 5:00 PM Eastern Time, which can be accessed at http://ir.williams-sonomainc.com/events. Following the call, a replay of the webcast will be available at http://ir.williams-sonomainc.com/events beginning at 6:15 PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company’s products, representing distinct merchandise strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham — are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. We are also proud to lead the industry with our ESG efforts. Our company is Good By Design — we’ve deeply engrained sustainability into our business. From our factories to your home, we’re united in a shared purpose to care for our people and our planet.

Over the last 12 months, WSM stock rose by 144.97%. The one-year Williams-Sonoma Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.04. The average equity rating for WSM stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.29 billion, with 76.51 million shares outstanding and 73.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, WSM stock reached a trading volume of 1016652 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WSM shares is $153.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WSM stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Williams-Sonoma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Williams-Sonoma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $175 to $195, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on WSM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Williams-Sonoma Inc. is set at 6.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for WSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for WSM in the course of the last twelve months was 12.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

WSM Stock Performance Analysis:

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.11. With this latest performance, WSM shares dropped by -3.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 144.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.30 for Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 172.04, while it was recorded at 166.30 for the last single week of trading, and 123.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Williams-Sonoma Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.98 and a Gross Margin at +39.02. Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.04.

Return on Total Capital for WSM is now 31.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.91. Additionally, WSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] managed to generate an average of $32,415 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 53.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.56.Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

WSM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Williams-Sonoma Inc. posted 0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7,300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Williams-Sonoma Inc. go to 9.50%.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,582 million, or 96.10% of WSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WSM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,771,489, which is approximately 2.088% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,318,249 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 billion in WSM stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.14 billion in WSM stock with ownership of nearly -8.404% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Williams-Sonoma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 266 institutional holders increased their position in Williams-Sonoma Inc. [NYSE:WSM] by around 4,939,625 shares. Additionally, 285 investors decreased positions by around 9,720,477 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 56,392,892 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,052,994 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WSM stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,034,084 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,222,599 shares during the same period.