why Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.92

Wrap Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: WRAP] price surged by 11.95 percent to reach at $0.76. The company report on May 20, 2021 that First Agency Deploys De-escalation Platform of WRAP Reality and BolaWrap.

Northern York County Regional Police Chief David Lash Discusses Implementation of VR Training Simulator.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, released an interview with the Chief David Lash of the Northern York County Regional Police Department (NYCRPD) in Pennsylvania. Chief Lash discusses his agency’s implementation of their recently purchased WRAP Reality virtual reality training simulator and his agency’s recent deployment of the BolaWrap remote restraint device on a non-compliant suspect in the field.

A sum of 1017843 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 568.60K shares. Wrap Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $7.2285 and dropped to a low of $6.29 until finishing in the latest session at $7.12.

The one-year WRAP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.23. The average equity rating for WRAP stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRAP shares is $9.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Wrap Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Wrap Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wrap Technologies Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 50.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09.

WRAP Stock Performance Analysis:

Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.88. With this latest performance, WRAP shares gained by 36.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.65 for Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.70, while it was recorded at 6.42 for the last single week of trading, and 6.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wrap Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP] shares currently have an operating margin of -331.56 and a Gross Margin at +34.04. Wrap Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -318.97.

Return on Total Capital for WRAP is now -39.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.32. Additionally, WRAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP] managed to generate an average of -$241,927 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Wrap Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.60 and a Current Ratio set at 12.70.

WRAP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wrap Technologies Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WRAP.

Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $38 million, or 17.80% of WRAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WRAP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,006,618, which is approximately 1.738% of the company’s market cap and around 14.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 948,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.75 million in WRAP stocks shares; and US BANCORP DE, currently with $3.57 million in WRAP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wrap Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Wrap Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:WRAP] by around 641,852 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 823,574 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 3,850,457 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,315,883 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WRAP stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 343,464 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 274,505 shares during the same period.