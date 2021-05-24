why V.F. Corporation [VFC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $94.23

V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] slipped around -7.58 points on Friday, while shares priced at $77.24 at the close of the session, down -8.94%. The company report on May 21, 2021 that VF Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results; Provides Initial Fiscal 2022 Outlook.

Full year fiscal 2021 revenue from continuing operations decreased 12 percent (down 14 percent in constant dollars) to $9.2 billion; excluding acquisitions, adjusted revenue decreased 13 percent (down 15 percent in constant dollars);.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Full year fiscal 2021 Active segment revenue decreased 15 percent (down 17 percent in constant dollars) including a 15 percent (16 percent in constant dollars) decrease in Vans® brand revenue and a 3 percentage point revenue growth contribution from acquisitions; Outdoor segment revenue decreased 11 percent (down 13 percent in constant dollars) including a 9 percent (11 percent in constant dollars) decrease in The North Face® brand revenue; Work segment revenue increased 7 percent (up 6 percent in constant dollars) including a 9 percent (7 percent in constant dollars) increase in Dickies® brand revenue;.

V.F. Corporation stock is now -9.57% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VFC Stock saw the intraday high of $81.33 and lowest of $77.135 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 90.79, which means current price is +2.47% above from all time high which was touched on 04/29/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, VFC reached a trading volume of 11105773 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about V.F. Corporation [VFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $94.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for V.F. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for V.F. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $86 to $94, while Pivotal Research Group kept a Buy rating on VFC stock. On January 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VFC shares from 76 to 86.

The Average True Range (ATR) for V.F. Corporation is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for VFC in the course of the last twelve months was 117.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

How has VFC stock performed recently?

V.F. Corporation [VFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.60. With this latest performance, VFC shares dropped by -10.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.02 for V.F. Corporation [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.76, while it was recorded at 83.98 for the last single week of trading, and 78.87 for the last 200 days.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and V.F. Corporation [VFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.44 and a Gross Margin at +54.64. V.F. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.99.

Return on Total Capital for VFC is now 15.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 155.22. Additionally, VFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] managed to generate an average of $13,107 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.V.F. Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for V.F. Corporation [VFC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, V.F. Corporation posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for V.F. Corporation go to 10.10%.

Insider trade positions for V.F. Corporation [VFC]

There are presently around $28,416 million, or 86.70% of VFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 78,553,858, which is approximately -0.006% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NORTHERN TRUST CORP, holding 28,576,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.21 billion in VFC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.1 billion in VFC stock with ownership of nearly -0.355% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in V.F. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 477 institutional holders increased their position in V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC] by around 35,282,143 shares. Additionally, 404 investors decreased positions by around 19,759,623 shares, while 155 investors held positions by with 312,855,846 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 367,897,612 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFC stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,216,673 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 5,824,933 shares during the same period.