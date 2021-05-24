why Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $95.33

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE: RTX] gained 0.68% or 0.58 points to close at $85.81 with a heavy trading volume of 5791428 shares. The company report on May 19, 2021 that Raytheon Technologies and GLOBALFOUNDRIES Partner to Accelerate 5G Wireless Connectivity.

Strategic collaboration and licensing agreement to develop new Gallium Nitride technology will enable future wireless networks.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX), a leading aerospace and defense technology company, and GLOBALFOUNDRIES® (GF®), the global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, will collaborate to develop and commercialize a new gallium nitride on silicon (GaN-on-Si) semiconductor that will enable game-changing radio frequency performance for 5G and 6G mobile and wireless infrastructure applications.

It opened the trading session at $85.85, the shares rose to $87.10 and dropped to $85.55, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RTX points out that the company has recorded 23.45% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -65.27% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.19M shares, RTX reached to a volume of 5791428 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $95.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Raytheon Technologies Corporation is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.70.

Trading performance analysis for RTX stock

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.08. With this latest performance, RTX shares gained by 8.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.96 for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.48, while it was recorded at 85.64 for the last single week of trading, and 69.87 for the last 200 days.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.47 and a Gross Margin at +15.90. Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.49.

Return on Total Capital for RTX is now 1.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.87. Additionally, RTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] managed to generate an average of -$17,177 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 233.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation go to 23.36%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]

There are presently around $103,492 million, or 80.50% of RTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RTX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 141,299,933, which is approximately 17.357% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 127,184,940 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.91 billion in RTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.72 billion in RTX stock with ownership of nearly 3.226% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Raytheon Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,061 institutional holders increased their position in Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE:RTX] by around 93,602,456 shares. Additionally, 957 investors decreased positions by around 70,953,870 shares, while 229 investors held positions by with 1,041,502,691 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,206,059,017 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RTX stock had 180 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,775,549 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 11,430,518 shares during the same period.