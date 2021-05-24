why Golar LNG Limited [GLNG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.81

Golar LNG Limited [NASDAQ: GLNG] surged by $0.33 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $12.07 during the day while it closed the day at $11.86. The company report on May 20, 2021 that Golar LNG Ltd. to Host Earnings Call.

Golar LNG Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLNG) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 20, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/79301.

Golar LNG Limited stock has also gained 2.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GLNG stock has inclined by 4.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 33.11% and gained 23.03% year-on date.

The market cap for GLNG stock reached $1.27 billion, with 101.04 million shares outstanding and 92.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, GLNG reached a trading volume of 6004123 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Golar LNG Limited [GLNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLNG shares is $17.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Golar LNG Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Golar LNG Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $11, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on GLNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golar LNG Limited is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLNG in the course of the last twelve months was 11.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

GLNG stock trade performance evaluation

Golar LNG Limited [GLNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.07. With this latest performance, GLNG shares gained by 4.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.27 for Golar LNG Limited [GLNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.11, while it was recorded at 11.75 for the last single week of trading, and 10.15 for the last 200 days.

Golar LNG Limited [GLNG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Golar LNG Limited [GLNG] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.61 and a Gross Margin at +47.68. Golar LNG Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -62.37.

Return on Total Capital for GLNG is now 3.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Golar LNG Limited [GLNG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 183.09. Additionally, GLNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.68.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Golar LNG Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Golar LNG Limited [GLNG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Golar LNG Limited posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -62.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLNG.

Golar LNG Limited [GLNG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $821 million, or 72.90% of GLNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLNG stocks are: ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD with ownership of 12,014,387, which is approximately -0.002% of the company’s market cap and around 46.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 5,370,719 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63.7 million in GLNG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $62.86 million in GLNG stock with ownership of nearly -3.733% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Golar LNG Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Golar LNG Limited [NASDAQ:GLNG] by around 12,601,759 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 15,645,852 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 40,967,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,214,932 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLNG stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,916,983 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 6,614,402 shares during the same period.