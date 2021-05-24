why Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.25

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [NYSE: GOL] traded at a low on 05/21/21, posting a -3.54 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.53. The company report on May 14, 2021 that GOL announces Investor Update: Anticipating GOL’s Return to Pre-Pandemic Liquidity Levels.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), (“GOL” or “Company”), Brazil’s largest airline, provides its Investor Update for April/21. All information is presented in Brazilian Reais (R$). The information below is preliminary and unaudited.

Over the past 12 months, GOL’s Management has been dedicated to providing its shareholders with regular updates on key financial and operational metrics, as the Company has navigated through the Covid-19 pandemic. GOL believes it has been exceptional in its transparency in this regard. As the rollout of the National Program for Immunization in Brazil[1] accelerates and the cases of Covid-19 in the country decreases, with the consequent resumption in the demand for air travel, the Company will return to its practice of quarterly investor updates, with its next update scheduled for July (related to 2Q21).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1019758 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stands at 3.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.89%.

The market cap for GOL stock reached $1.43 billion, with 177.92 million shares outstanding and 86.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, GOL reached a trading volume of 1019758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOL shares is $10.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Itau BBA have made an estimate for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on GOL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.35. With this latest performance, GOL shares gained by 12.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.95 for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.47, while it was recorded at 9.73 for the last single week of trading, and 8.06 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.23 and a Gross Margin at -1.32. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -93.98.

Return on Total Capital for GOL is now -28.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -515.78. Additionally, GOL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 556.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 137.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] managed to generate an average of -$430,832 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. posted -2.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.91/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -129.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOL.

There are presently around $187 million, or 19.60% of GOL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOL stocks are: U S GLOBAL INVESTORS INC with ownership of 5,735,012, which is approximately 105.795% of the company’s market cap and around 64.00% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 1,705,083 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.25 million in GOL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $12.76 million in GOL stock with ownership of nearly -8.33% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [NYSE:GOL] by around 5,076,553 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 4,636,580 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 9,910,096 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,623,229 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOL stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 893,179 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 3,561,548 shares during the same period.