why Deckers Outdoor Corporation [DECK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $393.42

Deckers Outdoor Corporation [NYSE: DECK] closed the trading session at $335.76 on 05/21/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $324.00, while the highest price level was $345.21. The company report on May 21, 2021 that Deckers Brands Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

– Full Fiscal Year 2021 Revenue Increased 19.4% to a Record $2.546 Billion.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

– Full Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Per Share Increased 39.9% to a Record $13.47.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 17.08 percent and weekly performance of 0.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 33.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 263.35K shares, DECK reached to a volume of 1127873 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Deckers Outdoor Corporation [DECK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DECK shares is $393.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DECK stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Deckers Outdoor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $355 to $375. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Deckers Outdoor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $320 to $355, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on DECK stock. On February 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DECK shares from 345 to 365.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deckers Outdoor Corporation is set at 13.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for DECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 44.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for DECK in the course of the last twelve months was 19.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

DECK stock trade performance evaluation

Deckers Outdoor Corporation [DECK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, DECK shares gained by 0.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.05 for Deckers Outdoor Corporation [DECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 334.63, while it was recorded at 328.78 for the last single week of trading, and 284.49 for the last 200 days.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation [DECK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Deckers Outdoor Corporation [DECK] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.81 and a Gross Margin at +53.98. Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.03.

Return on Total Capital for DECK is now 32.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Deckers Outdoor Corporation [DECK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.44. Additionally, DECK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.57.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.27.Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Deckers Outdoor Corporation [DECK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Deckers Outdoor Corporation posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 74.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DECK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deckers Outdoor Corporation go to 16.30%.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation [DECK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,370 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DECK stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,225,473, which is approximately 0.306% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,480,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.17 billion in DECK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $948.28 million in DECK stock with ownership of nearly 8.287% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Deckers Outdoor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 237 institutional holders increased their position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation [NYSE:DECK] by around 2,795,742 shares. Additionally, 226 investors decreased positions by around 3,724,198 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 21,386,179 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,906,119 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DECK stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 436,253 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 1,967,432 shares during the same period.