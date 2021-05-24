why CVS Health Corporation [CVS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $93.20

CVS Health Corporation [NYSE: CVS] surged by $0.74 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $90.20 during the day while it closed the day at $89.81. The company report on May 20, 2021 that CVS Health Introduces Clinical Trial Services.

The new business is uniquely positioned to continue delivering research solutions for COVID-19 and beyond with community presence, data capabilities and health care expertise.

Clinical trials are critical in evaluating the safety and efficacy of investigational new drugs and devices and making them available to those who need them. Despite their importance, less than 4 percent of the U.S. population participates in clinical studies. In addition, 80 percent of studies don’t meet participant enrollment deadlines, and an average of 30 percent of participants drop out before a study is completed.1 CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) announced its new Clinical Trial Services business that brings together innovation and experience to help solve these challenges, driving greater access to clinical trials across the communities it serves and creating a more efficient, convenient experience to improve participant retention and research effectiveness.

CVS Health Corporation stock has also gained 6.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CVS stock has inclined by 27.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 35.36% and gained 31.49% year-on date.

The market cap for CVS stock reached $117.27 billion, with 1.31 billion shares outstanding and 1.31 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.28M shares, CVS reached a trading volume of 8303619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CVS Health Corporation [CVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $93.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for CVS Health Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2021, representing the official price target for CVS Health Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on CVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVS Health Corporation is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 11.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CVS stock trade performance evaluation

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.50. With this latest performance, CVS shares gained by 17.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.13 for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.94, while it was recorded at 88.25 for the last single week of trading, and 69.24 for the last 200 days.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CVS Health Corporation [CVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.18 and a Gross Margin at +18.24. CVS Health Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.68.

Return on Total Capital for CVS is now 9.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CVS Health Corporation [CVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.56. Additionally, CVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CVS Health Corporation [CVS] managed to generate an average of $23,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.CVS Health Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CVS Health Corporation [CVS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CVS Health Corporation posted 2.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.93/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 36.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corporation go to 4.00%.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $89,513 million, or 78.60% of CVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 106,325,190, which is approximately 0.893% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 94,562,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.49 billion in CVS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.78 billion in CVS stock with ownership of nearly -2.366% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CVS Health Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,157 institutional holders increased their position in CVS Health Corporation [NYSE:CVS] by around 47,332,900 shares. Additionally, 794 investors decreased positions by around 44,263,372 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 905,097,784 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 996,694,056 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVS stock had 176 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,361,055 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 3,336,160 shares during the same period.