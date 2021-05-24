why Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $116.66

Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ: ATVI] slipped around -1.2 points on Friday, while shares priced at $95.37 at the close of the session, down -1.24%. The company report on May 20, 2021 that Call of Duty, Rambo, and Die Hard Come Together in Epic Action Heroes Crossover.

Limited-Time Experience Across Call of Duty Adds Exclusive Rambo and Die Hard ‘80s Action Movie-Themed Content, Locations Including Nakatomi Plaza and Limited Time Modes.

Some heroes die hard. Others draw first blood. The most action-packed community event ever for Call of Duty® starts with two of the most iconic ’80s movie franchises of all-time, Rambo and Die Hard, coming to Warzone™, Black Ops Cold War, and Call of Duty: Mobile. For a limited time, fans can take on the role of ultimate survivor Rambo (rights via STUDIOCANAL) or the unwitting hero John McClane, as they drop into Verdansk, survive all-out combat in Nakatomi Plaza, battle across Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer maps from Standoff to Nuketown ’84 and more.

Activision Blizzard Inc. stock is now 2.71% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ATVI Stock saw the intraday high of $97.07 and lowest of $95.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 104.53, which means current price is +9.07% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.05M shares, ATVI reached a trading volume of 5341295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATVI shares is $116.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Activision Blizzard Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price from $118 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Activision Blizzard Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on ATVI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Activision Blizzard Inc. is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATVI in the course of the last twelve months was 26.17.

How has ATVI stock performed recently?

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.16. With this latest performance, ATVI shares gained by 1.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.33 for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.62, while it was recorded at 94.43 for the last single week of trading, and 87.52 for the last 200 days.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.00 and a Gross Margin at +71.92. Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.16.

Return on Total Capital for ATVI is now 16.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.90. Additionally, ATVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] managed to generate an average of $231,263 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Activision Blizzard Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings analysis for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Activision Blizzard Inc. posted 0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Activision Blizzard Inc. go to 18.69%.

Insider trade positions for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]

There are presently around $65,143 million, or 90.10% of ATVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,338,962, which is approximately 7.479% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,122,393 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.54 billion in ATVI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $4.17 billion in ATVI stock with ownership of nearly -9.694% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Activision Blizzard Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 666 institutional holders increased their position in Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ:ATVI] by around 57,911,060 shares. Additionally, 553 investors decreased positions by around 54,240,253 shares, while 168 investors held positions by with 570,908,118 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 683,059,431 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATVI stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,025,245 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 7,170,667 shares during the same period.