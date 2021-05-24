Wall Street Analyst Initiated Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE: AEM] closed the trading session at $72.08 on 05/21/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $71.5901, while the highest price level was $73.89. The company report on May 19, 2021 that White Gold Corp. Outlines Additional Significant Gold Anomalies at the Betty Property, Yukon, Canada.

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTC: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) is pleased to announce significant soil geochemistry results from 2020 soil sampling at its Betty property. The property is strategically located contiguous to and 15km northeast of Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s (TSX: WRN, NYSE: WRN) Casino deposit (14.5 Moz gold & 7.1 Blbs copper (Measured & Indicated) and 6.6 Moz gold and 3.3 Blb copper (Inferred), and 40km east of Newmont Corporation’s (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) Coffee Gold deposit which host gold resources of 2.17 Moz Indicated & 0.50 Moz Inferred (Figure 1). The Betty property consists of 860 claims totalling 17,127 hectares that cover the strike extension of the east-trending dextral strike-slip Coffee Creek Fault which exerts important structural controls on mineralization at the Coffee deposit. This work formed part of the Company’s 2020 exploration program backed by strategic partners Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corp (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) on its extensive 420,000 hectare land package in the prolific White Gold District, Yukon, Canada.

Highlights Include:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.23 percent and weekly performance of 2.94 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, AEM reached to a volume of 1011879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEM shares is $82.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEM in the course of the last twelve months was 46.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

AEM stock trade performance evaluation

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.94. With this latest performance, AEM shares gained by 8.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.91 for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.01, while it was recorded at 72.81 for the last single week of trading, and 71.19 for the last 200 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.20 and a Gross Margin at +30.78. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.30.

Return on Total Capital for AEM is now 11.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.66. Additionally, AEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] managed to generate an average of $44,795 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 36.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited go to 38.68%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,455 million, or 78.10% of AEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 12,601,010, which is approximately -7.079% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 11,789,784 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $849.81 million in AEM stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $548.15 million in AEM stock with ownership of nearly -5.722% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE:AEM] by around 9,555,553 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 13,693,046 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 121,794,895 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,043,494 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEM stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,095,571 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 2,395,259 shares during the same period.