Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] stock Upgrade by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $4

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: TNXP] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.15 during the day while it closed the day at $1.13. The company report on May 12, 2021 that Tonix Pharmaceuticals to Present at May Investor Summit Virtual Conference.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) (Tonix or the Company) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that Seth Lederman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tonix Pharmaceuticals, will present a company overview during the Q2 Investor Summit Virtual Conference on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Investors interested in arranging a virtual meeting with the Company’s management during the conference should contact the Investor Summit conference coordinator. A webcast of the presentation will be available under the IR Events tab of the Investors section of the Tonix website at www.tonixpharma.com.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock has also gained 6.60% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TNXP stock has declined by -12.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 95.70% and gained 67.41% year-on date.

The market cap for TNXP stock reached $372.10 million, with 326.51 million shares outstanding and 323.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.68M shares, TNXP reached a trading volume of 6263097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2017, representing the official price target for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock. On February 17, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for TNXP shares from 18 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

TNXP stock trade performance evaluation

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.60. With this latest performance, TNXP shares gained by 9.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 95.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.32 for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1606, while it was recorded at 1.0970 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9452 for the last 200 days.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TNXP is now -102.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -103.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -103.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -89.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.50. Additionally, TNXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] managed to generate an average of -$2,968,412 per employee.Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 28.70 and a Current Ratio set at 28.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TNXP.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $45 million, or 13.00% of TNXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,678,162, which is approximately 708.34% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 8,454,364 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.55 million in TNXP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.59 million in TNXP stock with ownership of nearly 416.598% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:TNXP] by around 34,238,074 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 1,894,605 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 3,895,781 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,028,460 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TNXP stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,371,217 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 872,577 shares during the same period.