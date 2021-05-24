So-Young International Inc. [SY] Stock trading around $9.26 per share: What’s Next?

So-Young International Inc. [NASDAQ: SY] traded at a high on 05/21/21, posting a 6.81 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.26. The company report on May 19, 2021 that So-Young Reports Unaudited First Quarter Financial Results.

So-Young International Inc. (Nasdaq: SY) (“So-Young” or the “Company”), the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry, announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1109155 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of So-Young International Inc. stands at 6.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.97%.

The market cap for SY stock reached $929.52 million, with 106.75 million shares outstanding and 13.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, SY reached a trading volume of 1109155 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about So-Young International Inc. [SY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SY shares is $15.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SY stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for So-Young International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2020, representing the official price target for So-Young International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for So-Young International Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for SY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.99.

How has SY stock performed recently?

So-Young International Inc. [SY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.18. With this latest performance, SY shares gained by 1.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.51 for So-Young International Inc. [SY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.52, while it was recorded at 8.91 for the last single week of trading, and 11.82 for the last 200 days.

So-Young International Inc. [SY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and So-Young International Inc. [SY] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.38 and a Gross Margin at +83.61. So-Young International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.45.

Return on Total Capital for SY is now -2.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, So-Young International Inc. [SY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.06. Additionally, SY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, So-Young International Inc. [SY] managed to generate an average of $538 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.So-Young International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Earnings analysis for So-Young International Inc. [SY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, So-Young International Inc. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -55.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SY.

Insider trade positions for So-Young International Inc. [SY]

There are presently around $271 million, or 27.10% of SY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SY stocks are: TB ALTERNATIVE ASSETS LTD. with ownership of 11,389,106, which is approximately -6.64% of the company’s market cap and around 45.48% of the total institutional ownership; GREENWOODS ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 3,597,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.31 million in SY stocks shares; and FIRST MANHATTAN CO, currently with $28.76 million in SY stock with ownership of nearly -2.324% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in So-Young International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in So-Young International Inc. [NASDAQ:SY] by around 5,688,160 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 3,693,755 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 19,889,326 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,271,241 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SY stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,439,470 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 193,555 shares during the same period.