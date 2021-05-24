Resonant Inc. [RESN] Stock trading around $3.58 per share: What’s Next?

Resonant Inc. [NASDAQ: RESN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 23.45% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 31.62%. The company report on May 13, 2021 that Resonant Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Radio Frequency (RF) Filter Volumes Using Resonant Designs Grows 437% Year-Over-Year; IP Portfolio Increases to 330 Patents.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a provider of radio frequency (RF) filter solutions developed on a robust intellectual property platform, designed to connect People and Things, has provided financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, RESN stock rose by 62.73%. The one-year Resonant Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.72. The average equity rating for RESN stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $175.21 million, with 59.78 million shares outstanding and 53.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, RESN stock reached a trading volume of 5368736 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Resonant Inc. [RESN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RESN shares is $6.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RESN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Resonant Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum dropped their target price from $5 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2019, representing the official price target for Resonant Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Resonant Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for RESN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 54.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.68.

RESN Stock Performance Analysis:

Resonant Inc. [RESN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.62. With this latest performance, RESN shares gained by 5.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RESN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.28 for Resonant Inc. [RESN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.69, while it was recorded at 3.00 for the last single week of trading, and 3.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Resonant Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Resonant Inc. [RESN] shares currently have an operating margin of -888.73. Resonant Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -899.18.

Return on Total Capital for RESN is now -140.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -147.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -163.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -111.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Resonant Inc. [RESN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.95. Additionally, RESN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Resonant Inc. [RESN] managed to generate an average of -$424,090 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Resonant Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

RESN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Resonant Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RESN.

Resonant Inc. [RESN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $63 million, or 32.70% of RESN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RESN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,345,300, which is approximately 15.67% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., holding 2,686,785 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.62 million in RESN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.21 million in RESN stock with ownership of nearly 5.867% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Resonant Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Resonant Inc. [NASDAQ:RESN] by around 3,917,118 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 3,593,403 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 10,010,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,520,687 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RESN stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,492,005 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,115,076 shares during the same period.