RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Metacrine Inc. [MTCR] – find out why.

Metacrine Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCR] jumped around 0.26 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.96 at the close of the session, up 7.03%. The company report on May 19, 2021 that Metacrine to Present New Preclinical Data on MET642 in Inflammatory Bowel Disease at Digestive Disease Week 2021 Virtual Meeting.

Preclinical data demonstrate synergistic effects between FXR agonist and JAK inhibitor, suggesting the potential for a change in the treatment paradigm for IBD.

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering differentiated therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases, announced that it will present new preclinical data demonstrating the synergistic effect of MET642, a farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonist, when combined with tofacitinib, a JAK inhibitor, in improving inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2021. The virtual meeting is being held from May 21-23, 2021.

Metacrine Inc. stock is now -49.62% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MTCR Stock saw the intraday high of $4.8425 and lowest of $3.87 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.19, which means current price is +20.00% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 94.27K shares, MTCR reached a trading volume of 3176865 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Metacrine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Metacrine Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Metacrine Inc. is set at 0.32 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.42.

Metacrine Inc. [MTCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.51. With this latest performance, MTCR shares dropped by -5.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.47% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.92 for Metacrine Inc. [MTCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.12, while it was recorded at 3.70 for the last single week of trading.

Return on Total Capital for MTCR is now -47.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -675.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Metacrine Inc. [MTCR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.46. Additionally, MTCR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Metacrine Inc. [MTCR] managed to generate an average of -$1,065,829 per employee.Metacrine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.30 and a Current Ratio set at 17.30.

There are presently around $53 million, or 61.50% of MTCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCR stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 3,062,977, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VENBIO PARTNERS LLC, holding 3,059,123 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.11 million in MTCR stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $5.18 million in MTCR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Metacrine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Metacrine Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCR] by around 808,450 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 1,090,019 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 11,374,784 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,273,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCR stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 214,695 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 278,013 shares during the same period.