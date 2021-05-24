Oppenheimer slashes price target on Yalla Group Limited [YALA] – find out why.

Yalla Group Limited [NYSE: YALA] gained 5.89% on the last trading session, reaching $16.90 price per share at the time. The company report on May 23, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Yalla Group Limited – YALA.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – May 22, 2021) – Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Yalla Group Limited (“Yalla” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YALA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Yalla and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Yalla Group Limited represents 146.03 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.30 billion with the latest information. YALA stock price has been found in the range of $16.53 to $19.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, YALA reached a trading volume of 9471370 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Yalla Group Limited [YALA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YALA shares is $27.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YALA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Yalla Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Yalla Group Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yalla Group Limited is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for YALA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75.

Trading performance analysis for YALA stock

Yalla Group Limited [YALA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.05. With this latest performance, YALA shares dropped by -25.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.36% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YALA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.70 for Yalla Group Limited [YALA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.44, while it was recorded at 17.31 for the last single week of trading.

Yalla Group Limited [YALA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yalla Group Limited [YALA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.79 and a Gross Margin at +54.59. Yalla Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.38.

Return on Total Capital for YALA is now 2.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.08.

Yalla Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.00 and a Current Ratio set at 12.00.

Yalla Group Limited [YALA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YALA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yalla Group Limited go to 55.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Yalla Group Limited [YALA]

Positions in Yalla Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Yalla Group Limited [NYSE:YALA] by around 3,618,032 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 887,352 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 16,200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,521,584 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YALA stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,315,739 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 777,205 shares during the same period.