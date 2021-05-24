Oasis Petroleum Inc. [OAS] gain 131.00% so far this year. What now?

Oasis Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ: OAS] price surged by 7.01 percent to reach at $5.61. The company report on May 21, 2021 that Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Strategic Sale of Its Permian Assets and Updates 2021 Outlook.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: OAS) (“Oasis” or the “Company”) announced it has entered into a series of definitive agreements to sell its entire Permian Basin position for total gross potential consideration of $481MM. The total consideration consists of $406MM at closing and up to three $25MM annual contingent payments in 2023, 2024 and 2025 if WTI averages over $60 per barrel in each respective calendar year. The primary transaction is expected to close around June 30, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, and two smaller transactions have already closed. Oasis has updated its 2021 outlook to reflect the divestment.

“The decision to exit the Permian Basin while building scale in the Williston Basin is fundamentally based on aligning Company resources with our core competitive strengths and strategic focus of building a sustainable enterprise which generates significant free cash flow for the benefit of the Company and shareholders,” said Danny Brown, Oasis’ Chief Executive Officer. “The successful conclusion of our Permian divestiture process allows us to bring substantial value forward from an asset that was difficult to scale, strengthens our balance sheet from already peer-leading levels, and allows us to focus our attention on driving significant value from our world-class Williston acreage position, where we see great upside opportunity and long-term running room. The combined Williston and Permian transactions are highly accretive, position Oasis to take advantage of expanded scale, result in very low leverage, and demonstrate our commitment to shareholders. We believe Oasis represents a compelling investment opportunity, and we will continue to be aggressive in pursuing strategies to unlock value.”.

A sum of 1318504 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 267.43K shares. Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares reached a high of $86.355 and dropped to a low of $81.25 until finishing in the latest session at $85.61.

The one-year OAS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.12. The average equity rating for OAS stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Oasis Petroleum Inc. [OAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OAS shares is $94.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Oasis Petroleum Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on OAS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oasis Petroleum Inc. is set at 3.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for OAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for OAS in the course of the last twelve months was 10.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

OAS Stock Performance Analysis:

Oasis Petroleum Inc. [OAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.72.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.62 for Oasis Petroleum Inc. [OAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.60, while it was recorded at 79.14 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Oasis Petroleum Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oasis Petroleum Inc. [OAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.18 and a Gross Margin at +21.90. Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -340.64.

Return on Total Capital for OAS is now 1.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -92.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -162.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -74.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oasis Petroleum Inc. [OAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.44. Additionally, OAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oasis Petroleum Inc. [OAS] managed to generate an average of -$8,542,222 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

OAS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oasis Petroleum Inc. go to 3.00%.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. [OAS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,196 million, or 91.30% of OAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OAS stocks are: ENCAP ENERGY CAPITAL FUND VIII, L.P. with ownership of 20,408,362, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 2,626,604 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $224.86 million in OAS stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $176.75 million in OAS stock with ownership of nearly -1.45% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oasis Petroleum Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ:OAS] by around 3,389,307 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 6,777,355 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 27,161,691 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,328,353 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OAS stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,554,685 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,179,388 shares during the same period.