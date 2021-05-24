NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] Is Currently 0.15 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ: NLOK] price surged by 0.15 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on May 18, 2021 that NortonLifeLock Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2021.

Annual ranking honors NortonLifeLock for the second consecutive year in its commitment to corporate responsibility.

3BL Media has named NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a leading consumer Cyber Safety company, to its annual 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking, recognizing outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance among the 1,000 largest U.S. public companies.

A sum of 6217029 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.62M shares. NortonLifeLock Inc. shares reached a high of $27.0673 and dropped to a low of $26.55 until finishing in the latest session at $26.72.

The one-year NLOK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.54. The average equity rating for NLOK stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLOK shares is $27.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NortonLifeLock Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for NortonLifeLock Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on NLOK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NortonLifeLock Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.09.

NLOK Stock Performance Analysis:

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.41. With this latest performance, NLOK shares gained by 21.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.73 for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.36, while it was recorded at 26.48 for the last single week of trading, and 21.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NortonLifeLock Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.43 and a Gross Margin at +82.91. NortonLifeLock Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.28.

Return on Total Capital for NLOK is now 28.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.74. Additionally, NLOK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 115.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.06.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.NortonLifeLock Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

NLOK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NortonLifeLock Inc. posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NortonLifeLock Inc. go to 14.80%.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,104 million, or 96.10% of NLOK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLOK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,228,023, which is approximately 0.187% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 62,746,098 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.68 billion in NLOK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.27 billion in NLOK stock with ownership of nearly -2.071% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NortonLifeLock Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 234 institutional holders increased their position in NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ:NLOK] by around 46,033,768 shares. Additionally, 279 investors decreased positions by around 50,089,082 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 431,713,106 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 527,835,956 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLOK stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,682,464 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 11,832,562 shares during the same period.