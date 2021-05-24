Morgan Stanley [MS] stock Upgrade by Berenberg analyst, price target now $91

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.16% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.13%. The company report on May 22, 2021 that Morgan Stanley Announces Redemption of Cushing® MLP High Income Index Exchange Traded Notes.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) announced that it will redeem all of its outstanding Cushing® MLP High Income Index ETNs due March 21, 2031 with a CUSIP of 61760E846 (NYSE Arca: MLPY) (the “ETNs”). Morgan Stanley released the call notice via The Depository Trust Company. The call settlement amount of the ETNs will be determined over a five index-business day period beginning on May 28, 2021 (the “call measurement period”) and will be paid to the investors on June 9, 2021, the third business day after the call measurement period. Accordingly, the last day of trading for each ETN is expected to be June 8, 2021.

Other structured notes and debt securities issued by Morgan Stanley are not affected by this redemption.

Over the last 12 months, MS stock rose by 119.21%. The one-year Morgan Stanley stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.54. The average equity rating for MS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $160.88 billion, with 1.79 billion shares outstanding and 1.48 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.06M shares, MS stock reached a trading volume of 9319247 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $91.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $71, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on MS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 64.86.

MS Stock Performance Analysis:

Morgan Stanley [MS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.13. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 12.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 119.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.73 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.15, while it was recorded at 87.18 for the last single week of trading, and 66.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Morgan Stanley Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.72. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.08.

Return on Total Capital for MS is now 3.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Morgan Stanley [MS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 291.40. Additionally, MS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 212.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Morgan Stanley [MS] managed to generate an average of $161,706 per employee.

MS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Morgan Stanley posted 1.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 4.69%.

Morgan Stanley [MS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $140,763 million, or 66.80% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 132,338,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.69 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.69 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -3.754% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 727 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 73,800,916 shares. Additionally, 728 investors decreased positions by around 151,209,059 shares, while 168 investors held positions by with 1,368,417,813 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,593,427,788 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 187 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,896,682 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 29,226,459 shares during the same period.