Market cap of Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] reaches 69.70M – now what?

Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ: VERB] closed the trading session at $1.15 on 05/21/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.08, while the highest price level was $1.16. The company report on May 19, 2021 that VERB CEO to Present at the Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference.

Company CEO Rory J. Cutaia is scheduled to present at 12:15pm ET.

Coming on the heels of a strong first quarter 2021, beating management guidance.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -30.30 percent and weekly performance of 16.69 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -54.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, VERB reached to a volume of 1020119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verb Technology Company Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

VERB stock trade performance evaluation

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.69. With this latest performance, VERB shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of 0.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.57 for Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2776, while it was recorded at 1.0740 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4294 for the last 200 days.

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] shares currently have an operating margin of -248.24 and a Gross Margin at +36.67. Verb Technology Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -250.44.

Return on Total Capital for VERB is now -144.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -159.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -224.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.55. Additionally, VERB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] managed to generate an average of -$149,437 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Verb Technology Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Verb Technology Company Inc. posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -91.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VERB.

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 8.30% of VERB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,623,161, which is approximately 48.209% of the company’s market cap and around 13.10% of the total institutional ownership; AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., holding 1,314,950 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.51 million in VERB stocks shares; and BCJ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.67 million in VERB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verb Technology Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ:VERB] by around 2,968,511 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 835,210 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,435,891 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,239,612 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERB stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,147,343 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 583,785 shares during the same period.