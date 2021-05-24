Market cap of Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] reaches 2.09B – now what?

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [NYSE: HIMS] jumped around 1.39 points on Friday, while shares priced at $12.81 at the close of the session, up 12.17%. The company report on May 21, 2021 that Hims & Hers Partners With Alex Rodriguez to Launch Blur Stick Concealer.

The CEO and Chairman of A-Rod Corp., early investor in Hims & Hers and baseball legend, has teamed up with Hims to create an all-new skincare product.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Hims & Hers, the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to all consumers, has partnered with Alex Rodriguez to launch The Blur Stick – a new skincare solution developed specifically for men. Built to complement fan-favorite Hims products such as the Goodnight Wrinkle Cream and Customized Acne Cream, the new Blur Stick features premium ingredients like jojoba oil and aloe extract packaged in a sleek, travel-friendly tube that glides on quickly and provides long-lasting coverage for a diverse range of skin tones and textures. The Hims Blur Stick ($22) is available in eight unique shades exclusively at www.forhims.com.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. stock is now -12.26% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HIMS Stock saw the intraday high of $13.01 and lowest of $11.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.40, which means current price is +58.30% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, HIMS reached a trading volume of 2229333 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIMS shares is $13.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Hims & Hers Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Hims & Hers Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on HIMS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hims & Hers Health Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has HIMS stock performed recently?

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.91. With this latest performance, HIMS shares gained by 16.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.87 for Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.28, while it was recorded at 10.81 for the last single week of trading, and 12.84 for the last 200 days.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for HIMS is now -2.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] managed to generate an average of -$222,491 per employee.Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]

There are presently around $908 million, or 58.10% of HIMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIMS stocks are: THRIVE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 15,303,963, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; INSTITUTIONAL VENTURE MANAGEMENT XVI, LLC, holding 9,278,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $118.86 million in HIMS stocks shares; and INSTITUTIONAL VENTURE MANAGEMENT XV, LLC, currently with $118.86 million in HIMS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hims & Hers Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Hims & Hers Health Inc. [NYSE:HIMS] by around 67,065,640 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 5,108,692 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,274,719 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,899,613 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIMS stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 64,819,869 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 4,427,312 shares during the same period.