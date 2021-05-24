Market cap of Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI] reaches 26.60M – now what?

Alset EHome International Inc. [NASDAQ: AEI] gained 8.03% on the last trading session, reaching $4.17 price per share at the time. The company report on May 13, 2021 that Alset EHome International Inc. Closes $32.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Units.

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) (the “Company”), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in property development, digital transformation technology and biohealth activities, announced that it has completed an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 4,700,637 common units (the “Common Units”), at a price to the public of $5.07 per Common Unit and 1,611,000 pre-funded units (the “Pre-funded Units”), at a public offering price of $5.06 per Pre-funded Unit. Each Common Unit consists of (a) one share of common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Common Stock”), (b) one Series A warrant (the “Series A Warrant”) to purchase one share of Common Stock with an initial exercise price of $5.07 per whole share and (c) one Series B warrant (the “Series B Warrant”) to purchase one-half of a share of Common Stock with an initial exercise price of $6.59 per whole share. Each Pre-funded Unit consists of (a) one Pre-funded warrant to purchase one share of Common Stock with an exercise price of $0.01 per whole share, (b) one Series A Warrant and (c) one Series B Warrant. The Series A Warrants and the Series B Warrants are exercisable immediately upon issuance and will expire on the fifth anniversary of the original issuance date.

The Company raised gross proceeds of approximately $32.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and Offering expenses. The gross proceeds include the proceeds from the partial exercise of the underwriter’s over-allotment option to purchase (i) 808,363 additional Series A Warrants at a purchase price of $0.01 per Series A Warrant and (ii) 808,363 additional Series B Warrants at a purchase price of $0.01 per Series B Warrant.

Alset EHome International Inc. represents 8.35 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $26.60 million with the latest information. AEI stock price has been found in the range of $3.77 to $4.21.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, AEI reached a trading volume of 2723983 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEI shares is $2.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alset EHome International Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.16.

Trading performance analysis for AEI stock

Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.50.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.96 for Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.25, while it was recorded at 3.86 for the last single week of trading.

Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.41 and a Gross Margin at +25.57. Alset EHome International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.93.

Return on Total Capital for AEI is now -2.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.10. Additionally, AEI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI] managed to generate an average of -$95,429 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Alset EHome International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.50 and a Current Ratio set at 10.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.40% of AEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 36,289, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 81.42% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 32,393 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in AEI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.12 million in AEI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

21 institutional holders increased their position in Alset EHome International Inc. [NASDAQ:AEI] by around 177,068 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,068 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEI stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 177,068 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.