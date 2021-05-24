Market Analysts see QuantumScape Corporation [QS] gaining to $57. Time to buy?

QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE: QS] slipped around -0.65 points on Friday, while shares priced at $26.85 at the close of the session, down -2.36%. The company report on May 19, 2021 that Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating QuantumScape Corporation (QS) for Shareholders.

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) to determine whether certain of the Company’s officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and breached their fiduciary duties to the Company. QuantumScape develops battery technology for electric vehicles and other applications.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

If you suffered a loss due to QuantumScape Corporation’s misconduct, click here.

QuantumScape Corporation stock is now -68.21% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QS Stock saw the intraday high of $27.86 and lowest of $26.57 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 132.73, which means current price is +7.06% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.61M shares, QS reached a trading volume of 7595513 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about QuantumScape Corporation [QS]?

Cowen have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2021, representing the official price target for QuantumScape Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on QS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corporation is set at 2.99 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.69.

How has QS stock performed recently?

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.61. With this latest performance, QS shares dropped by -21.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.26% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.63 for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.58, while it was recorded at 28.21 for the last single week of trading.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for QS is now -30.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -641.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -672.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -271.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QuantumScape Corporation [QS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.54. Additionally, QS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QuantumScape Corporation [QS] managed to generate an average of -$5,880,339 per employee.QuantumScape Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 72.20 and a Current Ratio set at 72.20.

Insider trade positions for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]

There are presently around $1,763 million, or 31.50% of QS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,108,858, which is approximately 1272.964% of the company’s market cap and around 28.80% of the total institutional ownership; BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE LELAND STANFORD JUNIOR UNIVERSITY, holding 7,794,742 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $209.29 million in QS stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $174.53 million in QS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QuantumScape Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 231 institutional holders increased their position in QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE:QS] by around 34,897,412 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 32,249,160 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 1,498,633 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,647,939 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QS stock had 155 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,000,443 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 8,047,043 shares during the same period.