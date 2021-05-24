Market Analysts see Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] gaining to $14. Time to buy?

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE: MGY] loss -1.09% on the last trading session, reaching $11.81 price per share at the time. The company report on May 5, 2021 that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. (NYSE:MGY) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 5, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/76875.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation represents 166.95 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.89 billion with the latest information. MGY stock price has been found in the range of $11.81 to $12.14.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, MGY reached a trading volume of 1020608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGY shares is $14.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Siebert Williams Shank have made an estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price from $6 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGY in the course of the last twelve months was 19.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

Trading performance analysis for MGY stock

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.83. With this latest performance, MGY shares gained by 9.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 104.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.38 for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.62, while it was recorded at 12.13 for the last single week of trading, and 8.37 for the last 200 days.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] shares currently have an operating margin of -101.85 and a Gross Margin at -83.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -226.08.

Return on Total Capital for MGY is now -24.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -77.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -103.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.72. Additionally, MGY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] managed to generate an average of -$8,885,221 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation go to 46.69%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY]

There are presently around $2,124 million, or 99.33% of MGY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGY stocks are: ENERVEST, LTD. with ownership of 29,503,847, which is approximately -15.433% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 18,506,378 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $218.56 million in MGY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $170.04 million in MGY stock with ownership of nearly 18.044% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE:MGY] by around 29,788,684 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 30,404,468 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 119,629,354 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,822,506 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGY stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,900,750 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 9,498,321 shares during the same period.