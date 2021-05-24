Market Analysts see KeyCorp [KEY] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] closed the trading session at $23.12 on 05/21/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.93, while the highest price level was $23.33. The company report on May 14, 2021 that KeyCorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend On Common Shares And Preferred Stocks.

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) announced that its Board of Directors declared the following dividends for the second quarter of 2021:.

A cash dividend of $0.185 per share on the corporation’s outstanding common shares (NYSE: KEY). The dividend is payable on June 15, 2021 to holders of record of such Common Shares as of the close of business on June 1, 2021;.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 40.89 percent and weekly performance of -1.15 percent. The stock has been moved at 49.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.51M shares, KEY reached to a volume of 5847966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KeyCorp [KEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $23.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2021, representing the official price target for KeyCorp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 29.54.

KEY stock trade performance evaluation

KeyCorp [KEY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.15. With this latest performance, KEY shares gained by 15.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 115.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.14 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.20, while it was recorded at 23.09 for the last single week of trading, and 16.85 for the last 200 days.

KeyCorp [KEY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KeyCorp [KEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.46. KeyCorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.33.

Return on Total Capital for KEY is now 4.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KeyCorp [KEY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.64. Additionally, KEY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.97.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for KeyCorp [KEY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KeyCorp posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 112.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to 11.40%.

KeyCorp [KEY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,098 million, or 88.00% of KEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 109,671,066, which is approximately 1.129% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 80,681,828 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.87 billion in KEY stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.62 billion in KEY stock with ownership of nearly 2.189% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KeyCorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 377 institutional holders increased their position in KeyCorp [NYSE:KEY] by around 54,475,843 shares. Additionally, 307 investors decreased positions by around 60,921,946 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 667,402,410 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 782,800,199 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEY stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,084,774 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 2,614,058 shares during the same period.