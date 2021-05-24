Market Analysts see Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. [GRCL] gaining to $35. Time to buy?

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ: GRCL] gained 20.70% or 3.02 points to close at $17.61 with a heavy trading volume of 1237207 shares. The company report on May 21, 2021 that Gracell Biotechnologies to Host Clinical Update Conference Call and Webcast on June 4, 2021 at 11:00am EDT.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) (“Gracell”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to present an update on the results of a Phase 1 first-in-human multicenter investigator-initiated study of the FasTCAR-enabled BCMA/CD19 dual-targeting CAR-T cell therapy GC012F in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. This data was accepted as poster presentation at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Conference call and webcast details:Friday, June 4, 2021 @ 11:00 am ETInvestor domestic dial-in: 877-407-0784Investor international dial-in: +1 201-689-8560Conference ID: 13719675Live webcast link: https://ir.gracellbio.com/news-events/events-and-presentationsA replay of the webcast will be available on ir.gracellbio.com shortly after the conclusion of the event for 90 days.

If we look at the average trading volume of 81.97K shares, GRCL reached to a volume of 1237207 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. [GRCL]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on GRCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is set at 1.30

Trading performance analysis for GRCL stock

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. [GRCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 59.37.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.79 for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. [GRCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.91, while it was recorded at 13.90 for the last single week of trading.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. [GRCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. [GRCL]

33 institutional holders increased their position in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ:GRCL] by around 20,754,154 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,754,154 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRCL stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,754,154 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.