Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc [JAZZ] gain 9.06% so far this year. What now?

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc [NASDAQ: JAZZ] jumped around 1.4 points on Friday, while shares priced at $180.00 at the close of the session, up 0.78%. The company report on May 20, 2021 that Jazz to Present New Data at ASCO and EHA 2021 Meetings Showcasing Clinical Advances Across Hematology and Oncology Portfolio.

Findings continue to demonstrate Jazz’s leadership in developing treatments for difficult-to-treat conditions where few options exist.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) announced that it and its investigator sponsors will present four new abstracts at the virtual American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting from June 4 – June 8, 2021 and five abstracts at the virtual 26th Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA2021) from June 9 –16, 2021. Research findings to be presented include new data on Zepzelca® (lurbinectedin), Vyxeos®/Vyxeos® Liposomal (daunorubicin and cytarabine), also known as JZP351 (formerly known as CPX-351), and Defitelio® (defibrotide sodium).

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc stock is now 9.06% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JAZZ Stock saw the intraday high of $181.4362 and lowest of $177.605 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 181.46, which means current price is +23.28% above from all time high which was touched on 05/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 676.20K shares, JAZZ reached a trading volume of 1012953 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc [JAZZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JAZZ shares is $204.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JAZZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $195 to $207, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on JAZZ stock. On February 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for JAZZ shares from 150 to 175.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is set at 4.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAZZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 43.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for JAZZ in the course of the last twelve months was 11.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

How has JAZZ stock performed recently?

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc [JAZZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.46. With this latest performance, JAZZ shares gained by 7.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAZZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.84 for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc [JAZZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 168.83, while it was recorded at 177.14 for the last single week of trading, and 154.15 for the last 200 days.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc [JAZZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc [JAZZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.39 and a Gross Margin at +82.72. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.10.

Return on Total Capital for JAZZ is now 14.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc [JAZZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.46. Additionally, JAZZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc [JAZZ] managed to generate an average of $122,998 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings analysis for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc [JAZZ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc posted 3.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 19.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JAZZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc go to 29.00%.

Insider trade positions for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc [JAZZ]

There are presently around $9,996 million, or 98.90% of JAZZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JAZZ stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,606,092, which is approximately 2.781% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,040,059 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $907.21 million in JAZZ stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $636.36 million in JAZZ stock with ownership of nearly 23.238% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 293 institutional holders increased their position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc [NASDAQ:JAZZ] by around 8,802,075 shares. Additionally, 307 investors decreased positions by around 8,846,981 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 37,883,380 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,532,436 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JAZZ stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,178,577 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 828,049 shares during the same period.